Uzbekistan, U.S.-based Cove Capital explore launch of joint projects in geology

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 9. Uzbekistan and U.S.-based Cove Capital have discussed the launch of new projects in the mining and geological sectors, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The matter was reviewed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Akram Aliyev and Technical Director of Cove Capital Yuri Savguira.

According to the ministry, the foreign delegation praised Uzbekistan’s improving investment climate and confirmed its readiness to develop prospective mineral deposits across various regions of the country, following the results of preliminary assessments.

The sides also outlined practical steps to advance the initiatives, including mechanisms to accelerate project implementation and expand cooperation in geological exploration and resource development.

Founded in 2015, Cove Capital is a multinational company specializing in the extraction and processing of critical minerals and precious metals, with a portfolio of 127 projects worldwide.