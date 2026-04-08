EIA sheds light on liquid hydrocarbon production forecasts for Middle East through 2027
Photo: EIA
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its forecast for oil and other liquid hydrocarbon production in the Middle East.
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