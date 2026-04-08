Kazakhstan doubles imports of Azerbaijani products
Azerbaijan’s exports to Kazakhstan surged to $24.3 million in early 2026, nearly doubling from the previous year, while imports from Kazakhstan dropped sharply by 30.9%, highlighting a significant shift in the trade dynamics between the two countries.
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