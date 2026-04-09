Iran sees growth in volume of cargo transportation by trucks
Cargo transportation between provinces in Iran has seen a significant increase this year. The volume of goods moved by trucks grew notably compared to the same period last year. Further growth is expected as freight companies continue their operations.
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