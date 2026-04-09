Uzbekneftegaz, China's Tapline explore new frontiers in gas transport co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 9. Uzbekneftegaz and China’s Tapline have discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in gas transportation infrastructure, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz Abdulgani Sanginov and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tapline Zhong Fan.

Particular attention was given to the operations of the joint venture Asia Trans Gas, established in 2008.

The parties noted that the joint venture has ensured stable and reliable transportation of natural gas through three strings of the main gas pipeline running across Uzbekistan’s territory. The cooperation between the sides was described as demonstrating steady positive momentum and delivering practical results.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the partnership and expressed readiness to continue cooperation within the framework of ongoing joint projects.

China’s Tapline is engaged in the development and operation of gas transportation infrastructure, including cross-border pipeline projects, with a focus on expanding regional connectivity.