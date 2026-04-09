Azerbaijan reveals list of top 100 taxpaying companies in 2025
The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan has compiled a list of the top one hundred companies that paid the highest taxes to the state budget.
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