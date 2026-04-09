China’s renewable energy generation rises sharply in 2023-2025
Photo: China's International Center for Science & Technology Innovation
China recorded strong growth in renewable energy generation over the past few years, driven by accelerating capacity expansion and increasing investment in clean energy.
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