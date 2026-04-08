Three points of Iran’s plan for agreement with U.S. already violated - Ghalibaf

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Three of the ten points of Iran’s plan, adopted as the basis for a future peace agreement with the United States, have already been violated, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

He noted that among the main violations is the failure of the U.S. and Israel to respect the ceasefire in Lebanon.

“Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif also directly emphasized this obligation, stating that a ceasefire must be implemented immediately in Lebanon and other regions,” the statement said.

The second violation involved the incursion of a drone into Iran’s airspace, which was destroyed in the city of Lar in Fars province.

Ghalibaf also pointed out that, despite statements from the U.S. White House, Iran has not relinquished its right to uranium enrichment included in the plan proposed by Tehran.

“Thus, the foundation for negotiations was clearly violated even before they began. In this situation, a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations are not feasible,” Ghalibaf concluded.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Strikes were carried out against the country’s largest cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats emanating from the Islamic Republic. As a result of the strikes on Iran, the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the leadership were killed. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. Iran also targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged.

On April 7, the U.S. and Iran reached an agreement on a temporary ceasefire lasting approximately two weeks, aimed at preventing further escalation of hostilities and creating opportunities for negotiations. According to reports, the agreement was reached with Pakistan acting as a mediator. One of the key points is Iran’s commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, and the parties also agreed to cease attacks and prepare for negotiations.