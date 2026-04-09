KazMunayGas, Korea's KNOC explore expansion of geological exploration cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 9. KazMunayGas (KMG) Deputy Chairman Shafkat Kudabayev and Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) President Son Ju Seok have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in geological exploration in Astana, Trend reports via KMG.

The parties reviewed opportunities for bilateral engagement in exploration projects. As part of earlier cooperation, KNOC specialists were introduced to KMG’s portfolio through dedicated sessions on promising exploration blocks.

Currently, KNOC is considering potential participation in new projects from KazMunayGas’ steadily expanding exploration pipeline. Following the meeting, the sides expressed readiness to intensify contacts on key areas of cooperation.

KNOC, founded in 1979 and headquartered in Ulsan, is South Korea’s national oil company. It manages the country’s strategic petroleum reserves, is involved in refining operations, and develops fuel retail infrastructure, including digital solutions for monitoring and managing the fuel market.