Azerbaijan showcases its green energy initiatives at int'l forum in Vienna

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Azerbaijan’s green energy initiatives are being presented at the International Energy and Climate Forum held in Vienna, Austria, Trend reports via the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources (SAARES) under the Ministry of Energy.

The agency’s director, Javid Abdullayev, is participating in the event.

As part of the visit, he attended the “Green Technology Days,” the “International Hydrogen Conference,” and the “Sustainable Cooling Forum” on April 7-8.

In addition, Abdullayev held a bilateral meeting with the Schoenherr law firm, during which discussions focused on legal cooperation on renewable energy projects, investment opportunities, and regulatory issues.

According to the State Statistics Committee, Azerbaijan produced goods and services worth 671.6 million manat ($395 million) in the electricity, gas, and steam generation, distribution, and supply sector from January through February 2026. In the water supply, waste treatment, and processing sector, output totaled 93.4 million manat ($54.9 million).

During the same period, solar power plants in the country generated 42.7 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, a decrease of 0.6 million kilowatt-hours, or 1.4%, compared to the same period of 2025.

Moreover, wind power plants (WPP) generated 141.6 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, representing an increase of 138.2 million kilowatt-hours, or 41.6 times more than in the corresponding period last year.

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