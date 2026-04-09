Tajikistan and EU discuss expanding environmental cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 9. Tajikistan and the EU discussed expanding cooperation in environmental protection, Trend reports via the Tajik Committee for Environmental Protection.

The discussions were held within the framework of the meeting at the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government between Committee Chairman Sheralizoda Bahodur Ahmadjon and the European Union Ambassador to Tajikistan, Radosław Darski.

During the meeting, the Chairman briefed the EU delegation on the structure and activities of the Committee.

The parties noted the implementation of state control over water resource protection, monitoring of wastewater, and the work of the Committee’s analytical control laboratory. The Chairman also informed about the updated edition of the Red Book of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The sides also highlighted the Committee’s activities in the protection and development of specially protected natural areas, along with plans to develop new eco-tourism routes.

The EU Ambassador emphasized Tajikistan’s unique natural environment, including its glaciers, lakes, forests, and rich biodiversity. The European Union supports initiatives aimed at greening the country, contributing to increased resilience to climate change.

Moreover, it was also noted that the EU is ready to cooperate on issues such as air pollution, waste management (including waste separation), and strengthening environmental education among the population.

The parties agreed to cooperate in the above-mentioned areas to improve the environmental situation in Tajikistan.