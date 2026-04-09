Turkmenistan and South Korea hold key political consultations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 9. Political consultations between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and South Korea were held in Seoul on April 9, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The Turkmen delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov, while the South Korean delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Cecilia Chung.

During the consultations, the two sides addressed a wide array of issues concerning the further development of political and diplomatic relations. Discussions also focused on expanding interparliamentary cooperation and strengthening the legal framework governing bilateral ties.

Significant attention was given to trade and economic collaboration, particularly in sectors such as energy, industrial construction, shipbuilding, water management, transport, infrastructure, and environmental protection.

The role of the Turkmen-Korean intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technological cooperation, as well as the joint business council, was emphasized as pivotal in fostering bilateral economic relations.

Furthermore, the parties exchanged perspectives on regional and international matters, reiterating their commitment to continued cooperation, both bilaterally and within the context of international organizations.

The consultations also touched upon humanitarian cooperation, with particular focus on areas such as science, education, healthcare, culture, tourism, and sports.