Uzbekistan, Portugal explore broader cooperation across key industries

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 9. Uzbekistan and Portugal discussed expanding cooperation across key sectors, including engineering, agriculture, energy, transport, tourism, and information technology, during a business forum, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“Against the backdrop of changes in the global economy, we highlighted the importance of establishing sustainable supply chains, improving the investment climate, and developing interregional cooperation,” he stated.

According to Saidov, both sides see significant potential for deepening ties in key sectors, reflecting the complementary nature of their economies.

“The forum underscored the complementary strengths of our economies and highlighted the mutual interest in fostering sustainable, innovation-driven partnerships,” he added.

The minister also expressed gratitude to Jorge Pais, Vice President of the Portuguese Industrial Association, for his support in organizing the event.