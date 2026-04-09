Kazakhstan ratifies green energy partnership agreement with Azerbaijan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 9. The Senate of Kazakhstan has ratified a strategic partnership agreement with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on the production and transmission of green energy, Trend reports citing the Senate.

The agreement aims to strengthen sustainable energy cooperation and establish export routes for green electricity, including access to European markets.

Under the deal, the three countries plan to implement joint energy projects, ensure interconnected power systems, and lay an undersea cable across the Caspian Sea.

The partnership will also create an electricity supply corridor integrated into the Black Sea Energy Corridor.

In addition, the Senate approved a CIS agreement on the exchange of radiation monitoring data, aimed at establishing a coordinated system for timely information sharing to enhance regional security.

The strategic green energy agreement was initially signed during the COP29 UN Climate Change Conference in November 2024 in Baku.