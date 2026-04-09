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Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty visits Austria

Economy Materials 9 April 2026 11:35 (UTC +04:00)
Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty visits Austria

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Aman Bakiyev
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ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 9. Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty (Parliament), Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, has departed on a visit to Austria, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

Berdimuhamedov left Ashgabat on April 8 and was seen off at Ashgabat’s international airport by senior officials.

A few hours later, his aircraft arrived at Vienna International Airport, where he was greeted by Austrian officials and Turkmen representatives.

The visit of Berdimuhamedov to Austria is currently underway.

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