Azerbaijani CEC delegation set to observe parliamentary elections in Hungary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. A delegation led by Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, has departed for Hungary to observe the country’s parliamentary elections, the Media and Communications Department of the CEC Secretariat told Trend.

The visit is being carried out at the invitation of Attila Mihály Nagy, President of Hungary’s National Election Office. The purpose of the visit is to monitor the parliamentary elections scheduled to take place in Hungary on April 12.

As part of the program, Panahov is expected to hold meetings with his Hungarian counterpart and other officials, as well as with heads of election management bodies from various countries participating in the observation process. The discussions will focus on the exchange of experience in election administration, prospects for expanding cooperation, and other issues of mutual interest.

CEC representatives will also familiarize themselves with pre-election preparations in the capital, Budapest, and observe the voting process at polling stations on election day.

The CEC is also represented in the observation mission of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR).