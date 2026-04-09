Iran's energy minister reveals surplus capacity in national power grid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Iran currently possesses surplus capacity for electricity generation, the country’s Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said, Trend reports.

He made the remark following a detailed review of the electricity industry’s facilities.

According to him, this situation largely depends on the level of electricity consumption in the country. Aliabadi noted that if electricity demand increases, pressure on the national power grid will inevitably intensify.

He added that, just as Iranian citizens support one another during difficult times, they can also contribute by managing electricity consumption, particularly during the summer season, and using energy more efficiently.

Aliabadi further stated that the United States and Israel have deliberately targeted Iran’s infrastructure, with power plants often becoming direct targets of attacks.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Strikes were carried out against the country’s largest cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats emanating from the Islamic Republic. As a result of the strikes on Iran, the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the leadership were killed. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. Iran also targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged.

On April 7, the U.S. and Iran reached an agreement on a temporary ceasefire lasting approximately two weeks, aimed at preventing further escalation of hostilities and creating opportunities for negotiations. According to reports, the agreement was reached with Pakistan acting as a mediator. One of the key points is Iran’s commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, and the parties also agreed to cease attacks and prepare for negotiations.

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