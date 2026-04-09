Kyrgyzstan discloses Kyrgyzaltyn’s profit and revenue figures for 2025
Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
The record results underscore Kyrgyzaltyn’s growing contribution to Kyrgyzstan’s fiscal revenues and export earnings, driven by strong gold demand and improved operational efficiency.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy