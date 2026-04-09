Kazakhstan's Samruk-Energy, Shanghai Electric Group discuss Mirny project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 9. Kairat Maksutov, Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Energy, and Zhu Zhaokai, President of Shanghai Electric Group discussed the 1 GW Mirny wind power project in the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Samruk-Energy.

The project, implemented jointly with TotalEnergies, has Shanghai Electric serving as the EPC contractor within a Kazakhstan-China consortium.

The sides discussed priority areas outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding signed in October 2025, including localization of equipment production, digitalization and integration of smart technologies in energy facility management, implementation of energy storage systems, and the creation of a joint working group to move toward practical implementation of agreed initiatives.

Following the discussions, the parties confirmed their interest in further expanding cooperation and expressed confidence that their collaboration will ensure the successful realization of one of the largest renewable energy projects in Kazakhstan’s history.

On March 18, Samruk-Energy and its partners held a time capsule ceremony to mark the start of construction for the 1 GW wind power plant. The Mirny project will feature a hybrid wind power facility, including a 300 MW / 600 MWh energy storage system.