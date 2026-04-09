In today’s turbulent world, society’s main task is to rally around its leader – Mikhail Gusman (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Complete trust in one’s leader and unity around him are the most important things in today’s turbulent world, Mikhail Gusman, a prominent journalist, radio and television host, writer, and public figure, said in response to Trend's question during the creative evening “On ‘The Formula of Power’—and Not Only That...” in Baku.

"In Azerbaijan over the past few months, we have seen many different examples of people’s actions, smear campaigns, attempts to divide society, sow distrust, and create an unhealthy atmosphere. Of course, none of this could possibly succeed, but such attempts have been made, and I must say that they will continue. We will always have opponents, people who do not wish us well. These are not necessarily our neighbors. They may be forces guided by a wide variety of circumstances. But for us, the most important thing is unity, internal solidarity, complete trust in our leader, and unity around him,” he said.

According to Gusman, it is very important that peace, stability, and harmony reign on Azerbaijani soil.

"The key to this, of course, is the policy of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, who is doing everything in his power to ensure that peace, stability, and prosperity in Azerbaijan are preserved forever. I fully understand the incredible efforts required to achieve this. We must trust our leader and stand united behind him. This, and this alone, is the key to all our future victories," he concluded.