Azerbaijan and Lithuania discuss prospects for cooperation

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The current state and development prospects of cooperation in political, economic, transport, energy, and other fields have been discussed between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, Trend reports citing the statement of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The discussion was held during the meeting between Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and his Lithuanian counterpart Inga Ruginienė, who is on an official visit to the country.

The parties highly appreciated the successful development of relations between the two countries and emphasized favorable opportunities for further expansion of cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The meeting paid special attention to the issues of deepening economic cooperation, increasing trade turnover, and promoting investment opportunities, as well as noted the importance of the intergovernmental commission activities in this context.

Besides, the discussion involved prospects for cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, and opportunities for expanding mutual activities on the Middle Corridor and other international transport routes were considered.

Opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector were also in the spotlight.

The parties also discussed cooperation issues within the framework of international organizations and noted the importance of developing Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union.

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