Azerbaijan explores AI infrastructure dev't with U.S. tech giant Haimake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Azerbaijan has held discussions with a U.S. company on the establishment of a data center and the development of a cloud platform in the country, the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"During our meeting with Su Le, CEO of the US-based artificial intelligence (AI) company Haimaker, we discussed prospects for advancing AI infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

Particular attention was given to strategic proposals in this area, including the establishment of a data center and cloud platform in the Alat Free Economic Zone, as well as potential cooperation on shaping an appropriate regulatory framework and supporting technology transfer," the post said.

Haimaker is a U.S. technology company specializing in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, U.S.

The company develops platform and infrastructure solutions that enable developers, businesses, and government agencies to utilize various artificial intelligence models through a single interface. The Haimaker platform provides leading global developers with access to hundreds of artificial intelligence models and allows them to integrate these models into digital products via a single API, as well as flexibly switch between models depending on the task, cost, and performance.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel