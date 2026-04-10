Kyrgyzstan teams up with EU and UNDP to overhaul public finance systems

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 10. Kyrgyzstan, the European Union (EU), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have launched a new project aimed at enhancing the efficiency, transparency, and accountability of public financial management (PFM) to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Trend reports via the country's Finance Ministry.

Meanwhile, the project has been initiated by the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan in cooperation with the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, the European Union, and UNDP.

The project, titled "Advancing Public Finance Management Reforms for Sustainable Development Goals" in Kyrgyzstan, is funded by the European Union and implemented by UNDP in partnership with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

It introduces international best practices and digital solutions to strengthen budgeting processes, including the institutionalization of program-based and gender-responsive approaches, the development of a modern public investment management system to ensure efficient use of funds in infrastructure, and the creation of sustainable financing mechanisms for the water supply sector.

Meanwhile, the project is expected to serve as an important catalyst for achieving key SDGs, including gender equality, clean water, and effective institutions, while also strengthening the partnership of the Kyrgyz Republic with the EU and UNDP.