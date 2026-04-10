Azerbaijan launches new cooperation stage with UN through 2030 - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Azerbaijan launches a new cooperation stage with the UN from 2026 through 2030, Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov said at the meeting of the High-Level Joint Steering Committee of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, for more than 30 years, the country has been working closely with the UN, taking consistent steps to implement the Sustainable Development Goals, improve governance and institutional development, create equal development opportunities for citizens, and address other areas.

"This partnership has made a significant contribution to aligning global priorities with 'Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development'. So far, five framework documents on cooperation have been developed in cooperation with the UN, and the 5th Framework Document, covering the years 2026–2030, is currently entering the implementation phase.

The previous Framework Document, encompassing the period from 2021 through 2025, covered priority areas such as promoting inclusive growth, strengthening institutional capacity for state and social services, protecting the environment, and combating climate change," he added.