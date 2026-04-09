President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Christian Community of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. President Ilham Aliyev has addressed the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the holy Easter holiday, Trend reports.

"Dear Compatriots,

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the holy Easter holiday, and convey my best wishes for your happiness and well-being.

The atmosphere of tolerance that has flourished in Azerbaijan for centuries has played a pivotal role in fostering exemplary and harmonious relations among the members of diverse peoples, faiths, and beliefs living in our country. We value the historically rooted ethno-cultural diversity, national-moral values, and multicultural traditions of our society as a unique asset of modern statehood.

Today, the democratic and legal principles upheld in our country ensure extensive opportunities for everyone, regardless of language, religion, or ethnic background—including the Christian community—to preserve their unique customs, traditions, language, and culture. I am pleased to note that our Christian compatriots actively participate in socio-political and cultural life, making meaningful contributions to the comprehensive development of our independent state.

Dear Friends,

Easter, as a symbol of revival, renewal, and mercy, is celebrated solemnly in Azerbaijan every year. Once again, I convey my sincere holiday greetings to each of you and wish prosperity to your families and abundance to your homes.

Happy Holidays!" the address reads.