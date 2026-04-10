EDB projects continued growth in Kazakhstan’s electricity consumption

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 10. Electricity consumption in Kazakhstan is projected to reach 151.2 billion kWh by 2030, continuing its long-term upward trajectory and reinforcing the country’s position as Central Asia's largest energy market, Trend reports, citing the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

The bank highlights a consistent growth in electricity consumption over the past decade. In 2014, consumption stood at 93.5 billion kWh, increasing to 97.6 billion kWh by 2017, and surpassing the 100 billion kWh mark in 2018, reaching 103.2 billion kWh.

The upward trend persisted in the following years, with consumption rising to 105.2 billion kWh in 2019, 107.3 billion kWh in 2020, and a significant jump to 113.9 billion kWh in 2021.

While a minor decline occurred in 2022, with consumption dipping to 112.9 billion kWh, it rebounded to 115 billion kWh in 2023, further growing to 119.9 billion kWh in 2024.