Türkiye’s construction costs surge 25.7% annually in February 2026

Photo: U.S. Department of State

The data underscores a continued rise in the cost of infrastructure and residential projects across Türkiye, with civil engineering projects facing the most immediate monthly price pressure due to a 3.1% hike in materials over the last 30 days.

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