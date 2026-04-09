Türkiye’s construction costs surge 25.7% annually in February 2026
Photo: U.S. Department of State
The data underscores a continued rise in the cost of infrastructure and residential projects across Türkiye, with civil engineering projects facing the most immediate monthly price pressure due to a 3.1% hike in materials over the last 30 days.
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