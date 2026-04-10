Azerbaijan set to submit new Voluntary National Report on Sustainable Dev't Goals in 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Azerbaijan ranks among the few countries that submitted its fourth Voluntary National Report on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and plans to submit its fifth Voluntary National Report in 2027, Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the meeting of the High-Level Joint Steering Committee of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework in Baku today.

Akhundov noted that, in addition, a project to localize the SDGs at the regional level has been launched in cooperation with the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator.

"Localizing the SDGs involves not only their adoption at the global level, but also their integration into policies, programs, and development plans at the national, regional, and local levels.

As the initial stage of the activity, the Ministry of Economy and the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator are working to launch localization initiatives in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the liberated territories - in the first stage in Shusha city - in cooperation with relevant institutions.

We are confident that the next stage of our partnership with the UN will contribute to sustainable development in our country, and peace, prosperity, and stability in the region," the official added.