Kyrgyzstan’s mining sector enhances budget revenue in 2025
Photo: Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan
Rising gold prices and strong mining output in 2025 significantly boosted Kyrgyzstan’s budget revenues and reinforced the sector’s influence on industrial growth.
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