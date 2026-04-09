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Baku hosts Mikhail Gusman’s creative evening on 'Formula of Power - and more' (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 9 April 2026 15:48 (UTC +04:00)
Baku hosts Mikhail Gusman’s creative evening on 'Formula of Power - and more' (PHOTO)

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Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Azerbaijan's Baku hosted a creative evening featuring renowned international journalist Mikhail Gusman, the author and host of the television project “Formula of Power,” Trend reports.

During the event, Gusman shared insights from his professional career and noted that the program “Formula of Power” marked its 25th anniversary in January 2025, emphasizing that few television projects manage to remain continuously on air for such a long period.

The meeting was held in an open dialogue format, allowing participants to ask questions and engage in discussions.

The event was organized by the Fusion Club, a pro-business community. The meeting was opened by TV journalist and CEO of Fusion Events, as well as ICF coach, Gulnara Mammadova.

Baku hosts Mikhail Gusman’s creative evening on 'Formula of Power - and more' (PHOTO)
Baku hosts Mikhail Gusman’s creative evening on 'Formula of Power - and more' (PHOTO)
Baku hosts Mikhail Gusman’s creative evening on 'Formula of Power - and more' (PHOTO)
Baku hosts Mikhail Gusman’s creative evening on 'Formula of Power - and more' (PHOTO)
Baku hosts Mikhail Gusman’s creative evening on 'Formula of Power - and more' (PHOTO)
Baku hosts Mikhail Gusman’s creative evening on 'Formula of Power - and more' (PHOTO)
Baku hosts Mikhail Gusman’s creative evening on 'Formula of Power - and more' (PHOTO)
Baku hosts Mikhail Gusman’s creative evening on 'Formula of Power - and more' (PHOTO)
Baku hosts Mikhail Gusman’s creative evening on 'Formula of Power - and more' (PHOTO)
Baku hosts Mikhail Gusman’s creative evening on 'Formula of Power - and more' (PHOTO)
Baku hosts Mikhail Gusman’s creative evening on 'Formula of Power - and more' (PHOTO)
Baku hosts Mikhail Gusman’s creative evening on 'Formula of Power - and more' (PHOTO)
Baku hosts Mikhail Gusman’s creative evening on 'Formula of Power - and more' (PHOTO)
Baku hosts Mikhail Gusman’s creative evening on 'Formula of Power - and more' (PHOTO)
Baku hosts Mikhail Gusman’s creative evening on 'Formula of Power - and more' (PHOTO)
Baku hosts Mikhail Gusman’s creative evening on 'Formula of Power - and more' (PHOTO)
Baku hosts Mikhail Gusman’s creative evening on 'Formula of Power - and more' (PHOTO)
Baku hosts Mikhail Gusman’s creative evening on 'Formula of Power - and more' (PHOTO)
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