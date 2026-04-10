Azerbaijan's agricultural lending decreases by March 1, 2026
Loan investment in Azerbaijan’s agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector recorded a slight decline as of March 1, 2026. The latest figures show a modest decrease both compared to the previous month and the same period last year, indicating a mild slowdown in financing activity in the sector.
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