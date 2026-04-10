Submit your tax reports for free with “SİMA İmza”!

April is a strategically important reporting period for taxpayers. Many electronic tax procedures must be completed during this month, including current statements for income and profit tax for the first quarter of the year, as well as VAT, simplified tax, unified declarations, and other tax-related reports.

To help taxpayers stay efficient, SİMA digital signature offers innovative solutions designed to simplify the process. Currently, all tax services are accessible through “SİMA İmza”, enabling users to submit reports, send applications, verify documents, and carry out other important procedures quickly and conveniently.

Entrepreneurs and commercial entities obtaining SİMA digital signature for the first time can enter the promo code 6AYPULSUZ during registration and use the service completely free of charge for the first six months. After the promotional period, the monthly subscription fee is 2.40 AZN, or just 55 AZN for a 3-year subscription.

Unlike traditional electronic signature solutions, “SİMA İmza” allows businesses to obtain a business signature without visiting a service center, collecting additional documents, or wasting valuable time. Users simply download the mobile application, complete registration through biometric identification, and instantly receive a business signature certificate.

About “SİMA İmza”

SİMA, a next-generation digital signature, was launched in 2022 by “AzInTelecom” LLC, a company within AZCON Holding. “SİMA İmza” is a digital signature solution that enables users to access a wide range of public and private services in a secure and efficient way. When obtaining a business signature, there are no hidden or additional charges beyond the subscription fee.

"SİMA İmza" for Individual Entrepreneurs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQRBHfFqI04

"SİMA İmza" for Businesses: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_18Rmp-uQo