Uzbekistan unveils trade figures with Czech Republic for 2025
Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan and the Czech Republic are looking to expand trade and investment ties, with both sides focusing on new joint projects and deeper industrial cooperation.
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