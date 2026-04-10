Azerbaijan, UN strengthen strategic alliance: New phase with multi-million dollar goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. A new framework agreement on cooperation signed between the United Nations (UN) and the Azerbaijani government marks a new phase in their strategic partnership, in line with the country’s national priorities, the Head of the Resident Coordinator Office, Kanako Mabuchi, said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the meeting of the High-Level Joint Steering Committee of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework in Baku today

She noted that the new document was drafted taking into account Azerbaijan’s status as an upper-middle-income country and its evolving needs: “The new cooperation framework marks a new phase in the partnership between the government and the UN. It builds on 33 years of strong partnership and outlines more prioritized, strategically focused activities for the next five years.”

Addressing the financial aspects of the program, the Head of the Resident Coordinator’s Office announced the budget required to achieve the set goals: “For the UN to support the government and deliver on the outputs that we have committed to under the new cooperation framework, at present we expect that we would require a total of $87 million over the next five years. We have already jointly mobilized approximately $52 million of this amount, and we will work with government partners to secure the remaining $35 million.”

Mabuchi emphasized that the action plan covers two main strategic areas and is fully aligned with the national priorities of the “Azerbaijan 2030” program: “The priority area focuses on inclusive socio-economic growth, and the second on ‘green’ growth and climate resilience. “We will support Azerbaijan’s transition to a more environmentally friendly and sustainable development path, as well as the strengthening of systems to protect against climate and environmental risks.”

In addition, Mabuchi noted that the UN’s activities in the country have shifted to a more flexible and integrated format: “We now have a more flexible staff in the country, and the activities of the 12 signatory bodies are coordinated. We will continue to support Azerbaijan’s leading role in multilateralism and climate diplomacy, particularly in advancing regional peace and cooperation.”