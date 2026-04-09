Traffic to be monitored in lead-up to WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. In the lead-up to the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), set to take place in Baku from 17 to 22 May 2026, traffic along designated routes will be monitored to help ensure its safe and efficient flow during the event, Trend reports.

Accordingly, as part of a monitoring exercise jointly organised by the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company and the relevant authorities, temporary traffic regulations will be introduced on a number of streets and avenues across Baku between 01:30 and 03:30 overnight from 11 to 12 April.

The monitoring exercise will cover key routes along Neftchiler Avenue, Yusif Safarov Street, a section of Heydar Aliyev Avenue (up to the Sabunchu Bridge), Mehdi Huseyn Street, Khojaly Avenue, Richard Sorge Street and Zarifa Aliyeva Street, as well as routes leading to the Baku Olympic Stadium, the event venue.

Drivers and other road users are advised to plan ahead for the specified date, allow for potential congestion along the affected routes and consider using alternative routes where possible.

The airport express bus service connecting Heydar Aliyev International Airport with the city centre will continue to operate on its regular schedule, without disruption.

It is worth noting that traffic monitoring ahead of WUF13 follows a well-established approach used in preparations for a number of major international events held in Azerbaijan over the past decade, where it has been successfully implemented.