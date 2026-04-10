UN envisions WUF13 as key global platform for Sustainable Urban Development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) will become a global collaboration platform for sustainable urban development, acting UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Igor Garafulic, said at the meeting of the High-Level Joint Steering Committee of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework in Baku today, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan will host WUF13 in May this year. This is a significant event on a global scale. The UN is ready to provide system-wide support for the successful holding of this event," Garafulic pointed out.

He noted that the World Urban Forum will create a unique opportunity to demonstrate Azerbaijan's achievements in the field of sustainable urban development, climate resilience, and inclusive growth.

"At the same time, this event will contribute to strengthening international partnerships and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

In this context, we are working closely with national partners to ensure that the results of the forum are aligned with the priorities of the cooperation framework and have a long-term development impact.

This event will be a success. This will be a major international conference. At present, opportunities to discuss the importance of dialogue and multilateral cooperation are very limited in the world.

It's very important for Azerbaijan to bring together representatives of different countries on this topic in Baku. Although the main topic of the forum is housing and urban development, ministers and heads of government will speak here, and important discussions will be held. This is a very important contribution of Azerbaijan at this time," the UN representative added.

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