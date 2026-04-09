Azerbaijan develops new customs mechanism to streamline int'l transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. A new customs mechanism aimed at improving international transport operations is being developed in Azerbaijan, with plans to introduce an advanced information system for cross-border shipments in 2026, Trend reports.

The regulatory and legal framework for the system is expected to be finalized by the end of the year. The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, has been tasked with completing the development of the necessary legal foundation by December 1, 2026.

This initiative is part of the "Trusted Partner Concept," which was approved through a decree by President Ilham Aliyev. The concept outlines a series of regulatory improvements for carriers between 2026 and 2028, to facilitate faster transit of goods and vehicles at border checkpoints and introduce more flexible customs control mechanisms.

Additionally, the concept includes the integration of pre-submitted data from carriers into the customs system, which is anticipated to significantly enhance the efficiency of international transport operations and streamline cross-border logistics.

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