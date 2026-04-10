Leadership of Ministry of Defense inspects progress of tactical exercise (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The leadership of the Ministry of Defense, along with other senior officials, inspected the progress of the live-fire tactical exercise conducted in one of the military units, Trend reports via the ministry.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, was briefed on the exercise’s theme, phases, and sequence of execution using a map.

In accordance with the training plan for the current year and taking into account modern methods of warfare, the primary objective of the tactical exercise is to enhance commanders’ ability to make prompt decisions in line with the new operational concept, to improve the management of units under conditions of coordinated interoperability, and to further develop the theoretical knowledge and practical skills of personnel.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense highly evaluated the tactical performance of the units and the combat readiness of the personnel.