Azerbaijan, UN chart path with new Sustainable Development Framework

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The review of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for Azerbaijan covering the period 2021-2025, as well as the key directions for the new framework for 2026-2030, were discussed and approved at a meeting of the High-Level Joint Steering Committee in Baku, Trend reports.

The event featured speeches from Anar Akhundov, Deputy Minister of Economy, and Igor Garafulic, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan. Following these remarks, Kanako Mabuchi, Head of the UN Resident Coordinator Office, provided an overview of the key outcomes from the previous period and a detailed outline of the new framework.

The session also introduced the action plans and priorities for 2026, structured around two primary result groups (RGs). These included comprehensive updates on the progress made and planned activities within the domains of "Inclusive Socio-Economic Development and Human Capital" and "Climate Resilience and Green Development."