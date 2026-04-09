Kazakhstan’s interbank clearing system posts decline in transactions in early 2026
Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Interbank Clearing System (ICS) processed 12.5 million electronic payment messages in January-February 2026.
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