Turkmengaz to develop Galkynysh gas field with Chinese partner

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 10. Turkmenistan's State gas company Turkmengas State Concern will sign a contract with CNPC Amudarya Petroleum Company Ltd. to develop production facilities with a capacity of 10 billion cubic meters of commercial gas per year at the Galkynysh field, Trend reports via Turkmennebit State Concern.

The corresponding authorization was granted by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a Cabinet meeting on the country’s macroeconomic performance for the first quarter of 2026, and further reviewed at a sectoral meeting, dedicated to the results of the country's oil and gas industry for the same period, held by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Guvanch Agajanov.

In this context, Guvanch Agajanov emphasized the importance of preparations for the upcoming scientific and practical conference "Turkmenistan-China: 20 years of strategic cooperation in the gas sector."

During a meeting, special attention was also paid to the construction of the Serhetabat-Herat section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline.

Earlier, during his visit to China on March 18, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the Board of Directors of CNPC Dai Houliang held discussions on the Serhetabat-Herat section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

The TAPI gas pipeline is an international natural gas transportation project designed to deliver Turkmen gas from the Galkynysh field through Afghanistan and Pakistan to India, with a total annual capacity of 33 billion cubic meters of gas. The pipeline is expected to supply approximately 5 billion cubic meters per year to Afghanistan and 14 billion cubic meters per year each to Pakistan and India. The total length of the route is approximately 1,814 km, and Turkmenistan has completed construction of its 214-kilometer section, preparing it for operation, while work continues on the Afghan and subsequent sections of the route.