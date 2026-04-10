Iran denies reports of delegation arriving in Islamabad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Iran has denied reports of an Iranian delegation arriving in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, Iranian media says, Trend reports.

According to information, talks between Iranian and US representatives planned in Islamabad will not begin until Washington fulfills its obligations to end Israeli military actions in Lebanon. Tehran reported that the information about the delegation's arrival in Islamabad is false.

It is reported that the talks have been suspended until the US meets conditions for ensuring a ceasefire in Lebanon and stopping Israeli attacks.