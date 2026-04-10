Azerbaijan tallies volume of Austrian investments in its economy for 2025
Direct investments from Austria in Azerbaijan's economy saw significant growth in 2025. This increase marked a notable rise compared to the previous year, with Austria's share in total foreign direct investment (FDI) in Azerbaijan reaching a small but meaningful percentage.
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