Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets with Türkiye and Northern Cyprus delegations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, met with participants of the third meeting of friendship groups of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The meeting brought together delegations led by Speaker of the Parliament of Northern Cyprus Ziya Öztürkler and head of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group Shamil Ayrim.

Welcoming the guests, Sahiba Gafarova recalled the statement by President Ilham Aliyev that “our family is the Turkic world,” emphasizing that ongoing efforts to strengthen relations between the countries and their peoples reflect this vision.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that cooperation among the countries is successfully developing at the parliamentary level, both bilaterally and within a trilateral framework. The importance of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Northern Cyprus format was underscored, with regular meetings contributing to stronger interparliamentary cooperation, the protection of shared interests, and enhanced solidarity.

Gafarova noted that discussions taking place in Baku within the trilateral format would further deepen cooperation between the legislative bodies.

Ziya Öztürkler expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan’s solidarity, friendship, and support toward Northern Cyprus, describing the establishment of a friendship group with Northern Cyprus in the Azerbaijani Parliament as an important step.

Shamil Ayrim, for his part, stressed the importance of maintaining strong parliamentary ties between the friendly and brotherly countries and shared views on further expanding cooperation within the trilateral format.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel