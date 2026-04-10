Azerbaijan to host roundtable discussion with representatives of civil societies from Azerbaijan and Armenia as part of "Peace Bridge" initiative (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. From 10 to 12 April 2026, within the framework of the “Peace Bridge” Initiative, another bilateral roundtable with the participation of representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society will take place in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The “Peace Bridge” Initiative continues to foster dialogue and direct engagement between civil society representatives from Azerbaijan and Armenia. On this occasion, the Armenian delegation arrived in Azerbaijan via the land border, crossing through a formally delimited and demarcated section and undergoing all relevant border and passport control procedures.

The dialogue between civil society representatives is taking place within the framework of the agreed bilateral peace agenda endorsed at the trilateral summit of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States held in Washington, D.C. on 8 August 2025.

The meeting agenda includes discussions on the current state of the peace process; the activities undertaken by participants in the “Peace Bridge” Initiative in their respective countries and the results of those efforts; as well as the situation in the region.

Separate sessions will also be devoted to efforts to advance peace at the societal level and to increase trust during the next stages of the peace process.

The Azerbaijani delegation comprises Emin Aliyev, the editor-in-chief of Trend News Agency.

Participants from Azerbaijan:

Farhad Mammadov – Director of the Center for Studies of the South Caucasus; Coordinator

Rusif Huseynov – Director of the Topchubashov Center

Ramil Isgandarli – Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum

Kamala Mammadova – Editor-in-Chief, First News Media (1news.az)

Fuad Abdullayev – Leading Adviser at the Center of Analysis of International Relations

Dilara Afandiyeva – Head of the Women’s Peace and Security Center at the Azerbaijan Women’s Rights Protection Society

Konul Badalova – Research Fellow at the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication

Zaur Shiriyev – Nonresident Scholar at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Rauf Aghamirzayev – Transport Expert and Member of the Public Council under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport

Gulbaniz Ganbarova – Chairperson of the Azerbaijan Rural Women’s Association Public Union

Nazrin Aliyeva – Chairperson of the “Human Rights Support Center” Public Association

Sanan Rzayev – Presenter, CBC Television

Emin Aliyev – Editor-in-Chief, Trend News Agency

Murad Muradov – Deputy Director of the Topchubashov Center

Aytan Gahraman – Adviser at the Baku International Multiculturalism Center

Ilyas Huseynov – Political Analyst

Gulshan Akhundova – Chairperson of the “Women, Development, Future” Public Union

Orkhan Babayev – Staff Member of the Center for Studies of the South Caucasus

Orkhan Amashov – Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Presenter, AnewZ

Yegana Hajiyeva – Member of the Board of the Press Council

Participants from Armenia: