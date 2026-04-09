Kazakhstan among key nations showing interest in TRIPP route, Armenian PM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Kazakhstan and several other countries have expressed interest in the TRIPP (Trump Route for Peace and Prosperity), Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a media briefing, Trend reports.

Pashinyan noted that a new route for international communications is expected to open. He emphasized that Kazakhstan is among the key players in the global transport sector.

“Kazakhstan is not the only country interested in this issue. Many countries are showing interest in it (the Trump Route for Peace and Prosperity). The process is transparent, and we do not intend to hide it from our partners. Of course, we must invite Kazakhstan to use transit routes through Armenia so they can consider them within the chain of export, import, and transport services,” Pashinyan emphasized.

The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) is a 43-kilometer (27-mile) transport and energy corridor running through Armenia’s Syunik region, established with U.S. mediation to connect Azerbaijan with its exclave of Nakhchivan. Launched in 2025, this transactional diplomacy project is designed to stimulate regional trade.