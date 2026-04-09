End of war in Lebanon is part of ceasefire agreement - Iranian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Ending the war in Lebanon is an integral part of the ceasefire agreement proposed by Pakistan, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei says, Trend reports.

According to him, this position is also clearly expressed in the statements of the Pakistani Prime Minister.

The ministry spokesman stressed that the United States is committed to ending hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon. According to him, any step or position contrary to this will be regarded as a failure to fulfill obligations.

Speaking about the time and place of negotiations with the US on a complete end to the war, Baqaei noted that the Pakistani government invited the parties to Islamabad. He said talks were currently being considered and planned, but their implementation would depend on the United States fulfilling its commitments to a ceasefire on all fronts.