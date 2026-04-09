Azerbaijan and Japan explore collaboration in banking sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Cooperation in the banking sector has been discussed between Azerbaijan and Japan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA).

An ABA delegation paid a working visit to Japan on April 8–9 as part of international experience exchange programs.

As part of the visit, the delegation of the Azerbaijan Banks Association first met with the Japanese Bankers Association (JBA).

At the meeting held on April 8, the ABA delegation came together with the leadership of JBA and experts from relevant institutions.

The ABA delegation included President Zakir Nuriyev, Executive Director Yunus Abdulov, as well as representatives of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, leading banks of the country, and the Azerbaijan Credit Bureau.

The Japanese side was represented by JBA Deputy Chairman and CEO Yasuyuki Matsumoto and his team — Masayuki Saegusa, Yoji Oki, Ayako Suwa, and Reo Takizawa.

During the meeting, Matsumoto provided information about Japan’s banking system, the country’s macroeconomic situation, payment infrastructure, and the development of digital banking.

The ABA delegation, in turn, informed the Japanese side about digitalization processes in Azerbaijan’s banking sector, the expansion of payment systems, ongoing reforms in the financial and banking sectors, and the current regulatory framework.

As part of the visit, the delegation also participated in a number of high-level meetings with the Japanese Banks’ Payment Clearing Network, the Cooperation Agency for Anti-Money Laundering, Mizuho Bank, Money Forward, Inc., and the Central Bank of Japan.

During these meetings, the parties exchanged views on advanced international practices in the banking sector, digital assets, the application of artificial intelligence technologies in finance, and increasing transparency in financial operations.

The visit outcomes are of significant importance in terms of further expanding cooperation between the banking sectors of Azerbaijan and Japan, promoting innovative approaches, and supporting institutional development.

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