Azerbaijan, Pakistan exchange views on U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, held a phone conversation on April 8 to discuss the current security situation in the region, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the call, Bayramov welcomed the ceasefire reached between the United States and Iran, emphasizing that it represents an important step toward reducing tensions, strengthening stability, and improving the humanitarian situation.

The Azerbaijani side particularly praised the significant role played by Pakistan in facilitating the ceasefire. Efforts by the “friendly and brotherly” country to promote peace and stability in the region, foster dialogue between the parties, and build trust were highly appreciated. The parties also expressed hope for successful outcomes from the upcoming talks in Islamabad.

Bayramov commended Pakistan’s consistent and principled position, as well as its constructive initiatives.

The ministers also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest and discussed prospects for further developing the Azerbaijan-Pakistan partnership.

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