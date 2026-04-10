Turkish President calls for use of Islamabad talks to achieve peace

Photo: The official information website of the President of Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Turkish presidential administration said in a statement, Trend reports.

President Erdogan is reported to have noted that Türkiye, together with the relevant countries, has made intensive efforts in the process that led to the ceasefire.

He stressed that the upcoming talks in Islamabad should be used to the maximum extent possible to achieve lasting peace and stability. The Turkish President noted the importance of not giving such an opportunity to those who want to disrupt this process, and that the country is ready to contribute together with friendly countries.